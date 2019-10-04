Suspect sought in juvenile sex abuse case in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help identifying a suspect and vehicle in relation to a sexual abuse case of a juvenile.
Police could not release details of the case other than to say it is from the past few days.
The suspect is a white male in his 50s-60s. He is bald on top and has gray hair on the side of his head and blue eyes. He is driving a white Ford C-Max Hybrid with an unknown tag.
If you can help identify him or have any information, please call police at 256-327-3808.
