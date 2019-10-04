Still warm today with lower humidity

Mostly sunny skies will boost our temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s again this afternoon, but still a nice break from the triple digits we have seen the past few days.
Winds will be breezy and occasionally gust over 20 mph this afternoon. Friday night football looks to be quite comfortable with temps in the 70s and lower humidity tonight.
Saturday will be hot and a bit more humid with highs reaching the lower 90s, a few isolated showers will be possible by late Saturday afternoon into the evening. Cloud cover will increase in front of the cold front on Sunday with more seasonal highs in the low to middle 80s, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday evening.
The cold front will move through on Monday bringing widespread rain showers to the area, highs will only be in the lower 70s on Monday. The rest of the week looks quite nice with highs staying below average in the 70s.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.