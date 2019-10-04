Special needs basketball players ball out in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A fun-filled Friday at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, the Lions hosted the Birdie Thornton Center’s basketball team.
This was the second year for the Rain Makers to come play at Lindsay Lane.
Principal Scott Luttrull said, “We’re so excited because last year was such a big success, and we got to see how Birdie Thornton’s players and coaches felt like all-stars for the whole day.”
The Birdie Thornton Rain Makers pushed the Lions to overtime last year, but this year the Rain Makers didn’t need any extra time to win.
Luttrull said after last year’s game making sure to schedule a rematch was important.
“For the whole next two weeks all our kids talked about was when can we have them come back?” said Luttrull, “and so we started planning last year, a whole year ago, for today’s event and our students have just bought in so much and that’s what we’re excited about today.”
