Plans underway for new youth homeless center in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - AIDS Alabama has purchased four adjacent lots on 3rd Avenue North to create The Way Station.
The Way Station will not only provide an emergency overnight shelter for 30 to 60 days, but will also have a transitional living program for people ages 16-24.
“When I’ve had a hard day at work, I know I can go home. And there are young people out there who have had a hard day on the streets or a hard day at school and they don’t have a place to go. And as a mother of two teenage and young adult boys, it would break my heart for one of them, for whatever reason, to be on the streets,”said Caroline Bundy of AIDS Alabama
AIDS Alabama says there are nearly 160 homeless youth in our area, and a disproportionate amount of the homeless youth are LGBT youth asked to leave home after coming out.
If you’d like to donate to AIDS Alabama or get involved, click here.
