Perfect night for football

Friday night football looks to be quite comfortable with temps in the 70s and lower humidity tonight.
Saturday will be hot and a bit more humid with highs reaching the lower 90s, a few isolated showers will be possible by late Saturday afternoon into the evening. Cloud cover will increase in front of the cold front on Sunday with more seasonal highs in the low to middle 80s, scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop Sunday evening.
The cold front will move through on Monday bringing widespread rain showers to the area, highs will only be in the lower 70s on Monday. Anywhere from 1-3 inches of rainfall can be expected as the front moves through along with wind gusts over 20 mph.
The rest of the week looks quite nice and dry with highs staying below average in the 70s.
