Not as hot today with lower humidity tonight

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Friday! We hit 100-degrees again yesterday, but I promise that won’t happen again today!
A cool front will be sweeping through the Tennessee Valley later this morning and that will drop that humidity and hold off the intense heat as we look through the rest of the afternoon.
It will still be hot, and much warmer than normal, with temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s. Wind will be breezy at times, out of the north at 10-15 mph.
That should help lower humidity even more overnight tonight, which will allow temperatures tonight to drop into the low 60s, and don’t be surprised if a few local spots hit the upper 50s.
Wind on Saturday will be back from the southeast which means more humidity and slightly more warmth. It does look like there will be temperatures into the low 90s for much of the Valley.
While there is a chance at a few isolated showers to the east of I-65 Saturday, there is a much better chance at storms Sunday and Monday as our next, and more impactful, cold front comes through.
Sunday will be a bit gloomier with temperatures into the mid-80s and shower/storms by the afternoon or evening.
That will be part of a front that brings the cool, fall temperatures for the early parts of next week as we extinguish the extreme heat!
