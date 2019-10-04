Not as hot today with lower humidity tonight

Wind on Saturday will be back from the southeast which means more humidity and slightly more warmth. It does look like there will be temperatures into the low 90s for much of the Valley. While there is a chance at a few isolated showers to the east of I-65 Saturday, there is a much better chance at storms Sunday and Monday as our next, and more impactful, cold front comes through. Sunday will be a bit gloomier with temperatures into the mid-80s and shower/storms by the afternoon or evening. That will be part of a front that brings the cool, fall temperatures for the early parts of next week as we extinguish the extreme heat!