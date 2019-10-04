Madison County school board announces final 3 superintendent candidates

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The applicant pool to be Madison County Schools next leader just got smaller.
Thursday, the school board announced it would be bringing back three candidates for a second round of interviews on October 17.
- Tim Guinn - Assistant superintendent for The Russellville Board of Education
- Allen Perkins - Director of equity and innovation for Madison County School
- Anthony Buckner - Curriculum supervisor for Jackson County Schools
School board president Dave Weis said he expects the board to vote on the winner Oct. 21.
The chosen candidate will serve out the remainder of former superintendent Matt Massey’s term, which is about three years.
The board is looking for the public to submit questions for the second round of interviews. Board members can be contacted via email.
