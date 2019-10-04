Madison County bus driver arrested for DUI in Lincoln County

Madison County bus driver arrested for DUI in Lincoln County
Tammy Finley (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 4, 2019 at 6:01 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 6:01 AM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County schools bus driver is facing DUI charges in Lincoln County, Tennessee.

A representative from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department confirms Tammy Finley was arrested in late September. She was not driving a bus when it happened.

A Madison County School spokesman issued a statement saying they were aware of the incident, and that Finley is no longer driving a bus. They said they would not discuss personnel issues any further.

Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.