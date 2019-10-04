Huntsville Police working to improve Governor’s Drive traffic flow

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police have a plan to make your drive easier during rush hour traffic.
Police are going to post more officers on a stretch of Governor’s Drive between California Street and Cove Creek to enforce speed limits in an effort to cut down on crashes. Police are also going to post additional signage warning of speed limits and penalties.
Police say a number of crashes this week slowed traffic down, officers want to remind you that if you have a wreck and can move off the road safely it will help traffic. Police are also going to keep a wrecker service on-standby to clear wrecks when necessary.
Police ask that you call them at 256-772-7100 to report traffic problems so they can resolve them.
