Huntsville making new list of roads for repaving, looking for public input

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If the road near your home is bumpy, now’s the time to speak up.
The Huntsville City Council approved $10.7 million for road repaving as part of the fiscal 2020 budget, and the city is actively forming a new list of roads to repave.
The city spokeswoman Kelly Schrimsher said residents can send feedback via the city website.
The Public Works Department rates every street in the city on a scale of 0 to 60, with 60 being the worst. It then forms a list of roads to be repaved, addressing the most dire areas.
The website features previous lists of roads that have been green-lit for repaving, but not their road rating.
Councilwoman Frances Akridge said she wants to see more transparency in the process, with the road ratings published.
“It would save time on a councilman’s part, chasing the public works manager’s time, their supervisor’s time, if we simply published a list of what the ranks are,” she said.
She said the information would serve the public good and hopefully ease the frustrations of drivers who may feel their roads are being neglected.
Windham road resident Betsey Messick said Windham has only been getting worse in the five years she’s lived there.
“It tears up my rims. I bottom out going down this part, it’s like a speed bump. It’s caused at least damage on two of our other vehicles,” she said.
If Windham is selected for repaving, Messick may not see immediate results.
The city is still working on the most recent repaving list announced in August.
