Homeless population on the rise in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Hands Across Decatur serves 50 to 60 homeless people a week.
That number is on the rise, according to the center, because people are flocking to North Alabama from surrounding areas.
“A lot of people from Nashville, Birmingham and Atlanta because Nashville is overflowing and dangerous. We have people coming in here specifically because they say there’s stabbings, rapes, and thefts, and they’d rather stay on the street than stay in a shelter,” Director Sue Terrell said.
Terrell built Hands Across Decatur from the ground up.
Everyone at the resource center is strictly volunteer.
“I’ve been with this organization for nine years. I started off in Sue’s house out of her little rec room,” David Haller said.
Haller has spent nearly the last decade on and off the streets.
“The stereotype that comes with the homeless is they’re hobos, they have drug and alcohol problems, or mental health issues. These things, these guys have to fight with this every day. It’s hard for them to go into a job interview especially when they have hygiene challenges which is the biggest thing," Haller explained.
Hands Across Decatur provides hot and cold meals, clothing, hygiene products, socialization and more for homeless who visit their shelter located on 4th Avenue.
There’s computers available for people to go on social media and apply for jobs. A doctor even comes in monthly for free consultations.
Haller says most homeless people don’t have healthcare, but a lot of them have health issues.
Haller is one of the lucky ones, he says. He has a day job, and also dedicates his time helping the homeless.
“I’m a father, I’m somebody’s uncle, I’m somebody’s brother. There’s grandfathers out there. There’s veterans out there. We made a bad turn in our life. Everybody has a path in life, and sometimes you make a bad turn," Haller said.
With cold months around the corner, Hands Across Decatur is looking for sleeping bags, tents, socks, shoes and other materials.
