HEMSI honored for severe heart attack treatment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI is getting recognized for its treatment of patients experiencing severe heart attacks.
The American Heart Association awarded HEMSI the Mission: Lifeline EMS Gold Plus award.
“HEMSI is dedicated to providing optimal care for heart attack patients. We are pleased to be recognized for our dedication and achievements in emergency medical care efforts through Mission: Lifeline,” said HEMSI CEO Jon Howell.
This is the fourth consecutive year HEMSI has earned the award at increasing levels of achievement for improving severe heart attack treatment each year.
