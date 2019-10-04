Fire restrictions in place for AL National Forests

DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Forest Service announced that extreme drought conditions were forcing a fire closure order throughout Alabama’s national forests.
The order includes Bankhead, Conecuh, Talladega, and Tuskegee National Forests.
The closure order restricts the public from using fire or building campfires on national forest land except in receptacles designed for fire located at developed campsites. Camping and backpacking stoves are excluded from the restriction.
The order also prohibits the use of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices in national forests.
The restrictions went into effect on September 30th and will remain in effect until November 1st, 2019.
