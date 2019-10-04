Enrollment falls again at Calhoun, Athens State

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - There’s a drop in enrollment at two North Alabama colleges.
Calhoun Community College and Athens State University just reported drops in their enrollment.
Calhoun Vice President Dr. Debi Hendershot told our partners at the Decatur Daily she believes this is because so many people are choosing a job instead of college, due to our strong economy!
Athens State was down about 100 students from last year, while Calhoun was down about 70 students.
Read more at the Decatur Daily.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.