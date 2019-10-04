Domestic violence having deadly impact in north Alabama

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Last month, eight people died in north Alabama as a result of domestic violence. In the United States, 24 people per minute become victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by closely related individuals, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
“It’s something that people should focus on and look for signs throughout the year. It doesn’t take a lot of time for serious escalation from what could be seen as a small argument to something like this. Sometimes it could be a matter of minutes," said deputy Stephen Young, spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.
Young says they respond to domestic calls daily.
And on Wednesday, deputies say a mother and stepfather were killed by their own son.
A neighbor of Jerry and Jamie Phillips believes talking to your kids about mental health and domestic violence go hand in hand. It is a topic that should be discussed as a family.
“My kids have issues. They’re both in therapy. I know what it’s like. If they didn’t want to talk to me about it, they would talk to somebody about it and not keep it to themselves. And if there was something going on, that therapist would let me know, maybe get them more help. Anything I need to do, I’m going to do it. If they’re acting weird or whatever, I notice. I pay attention," said the neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous.
This mother says it's crucial to talk with your kids or take them to talk to someone they're comfortable talking to.
“They’ll fall into any group just to fit in. It’s scary," she said.
Every 9 seconds, a woman in the U.S. is beaten or assaulted by a current or former partner, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Women are 70 times more likely to be killed in the weeks after leaving their abusive partner than at any other time in the relationship.
It’s also important to remembers that men can be victims too. Almost 5 percent of male homicide victims each year are killed by an intimate partner.
If you or someone you know if a victim of domestic violence or needs help, the Advocates for the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 in more than 200 languages at 1-800-799-7233.
If you are in danger, call 911.
