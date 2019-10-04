Dirty Dishes and Jailhouse Problems - Your October 4th, 2019 Kitchen Cops Report

Elsewhere in Madison County, the Jac’s Barbecue on Pulaski Pike gets an 81 due to a malfunctioning thermometer and food temperature problems. The Cheddars on University Drive gets an 87 because of a dirty ice machine. The same problem down the road at the Hooters earns them an 83. And the lowest score in Madison County this week belongs to the Marathon at University and Henderson. It gets a 77 because of dirty soda nozzles, a broken sink and insects in the building.