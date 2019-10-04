Boats dumped illegally in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Illegal dumping in Lauderdale County has taken a new turn.
Authorities are trying to find out who illegally dumped boats at two boat ramps. They were left without their motors and had to be hauled back to the dump by solid waste crews.
This is especially frustrating for officials because any Lauderdale County resident can drop solid waste off, like boats, at the dump.
Tom Smith, director of the Lauderdale County Solid Waste Office, said any county resident can dump for free at the landfill with a valid utility bill.
Anyone caught illegally dumping in Lauderdale County could face a fine.
