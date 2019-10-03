Study shows Ala. vaccination rates much higher than neighboring states

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new study finds Alabama isn’t among the top states in a ranking of vaccination rates. But it’s also not among the bottom states, either. In fact, it’s actually exactly in the middle at No. 25.
The study, conducted by WalletHub, looked at 18 metrics to determine each state’s rank. Those include things like the rate of influenza in children, the rate of teens vaccinated for HPV, and the rate of adults with tetanus vaccination.
Making Alabama’s middle-of-the-road ranking stand out even more was its geographical surroundings. Three of its four bordering states (Georgia, Mississippi, and Florida) ranked 48th, 49th and 51st for vaccinations, when Washington, D.C is included in the list.
Alabama fared slightly better than its neighbor to the north. Tennessee ranked 27th.
Massachusetts ranked No. 1 for the highest vaccination rate.
