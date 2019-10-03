Record already broken in Huntsville, but cooler weather next week

Another record high is broken in Huntsville, beating the old record of 94° set in 1911, and temperatures are still climbing. A cold front will move through tonight bringing drier and slightly cooler air into the Tennessee Valley. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 60s.
Friday wraps up the work week with mostly sunny skies and hot afternoon temperatures. Despite the cold front tonight, highs will still peak around 90 degrees, which is better than today, but still hot considering our average of 79 degrees for this time of year.
Saturday will be another day with highs near 90 and could be the last 90-degree day we see for a good while. A cold front Sunday into Monday will deliver nice changes in temperatures and rain chances. Rain will develop ahead of and along the cold front. Sunday has a decent shot for showers, especially in northwest Alabama. Monday brings a hefty rain chance with most of the rain diminishing in the evening. The rain on Sunday and Monday, though beneficial, will not be the drought buster we need.
Afternoon highs go from 90s today through Saturday, into the low 80s Sunday, and finally Fall-like on Monday with highs in the lower 70s. Tuesday through the rest of the week will feature cool morning in the 50s and afternoons in the low to mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.
