Record already broken in Huntsville, but cooler weather next week

Saturday will be another day with highs near 90 and could be the last 90-degree day we see for a good while. A cold front Sunday into Monday will deliver nice changes in temperatures and rain chances. Rain will develop ahead of and along the cold front. Sunday has a decent shot for showers, especially in northwest Alabama. Monday brings a hefty rain chance with most of the rain diminishing in the evening. The rain on Sunday and Monday, though beneficial, will not be the drought buster we need.