2nd arrest made in Hazel Green murder case from February

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A second arrest has been made stemming from a fatal shooting in Hazel Green,
35-year-old Grant Binford was fatally shot on Feb. 5, at a home on Singletree Drive.
The first suspect, 35-year-old Gregory Harris, was arrested in March and charged with murder.
Recently, U.S. marshals located a second suspect, 29-year-old Charles Varise of Huntsville. He was also extradited back to Madison County and booked into the jail on a murder charge.
The case remains under investigation.
“Our investigators never gave up on this case and used all available resources to find both suspects. Our partnership with the US Marshal Service through the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force proved to be a valuable tool in this case,” said Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.