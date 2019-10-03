More record highs today before a cold front tonight

Just like every other day this week we have started the day off with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. We should see more sunshine and humidity combined with the heat throughout the day today. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 90s once again and will likely break records in Huntsville and Muscle Shoals. The good news is this should be the end of the intense, record breaking heat here in North Alabama! The first of two cold fronts that will move through the Valley over the next week will come in overnight tonight, and that means some slightly “cooler” air on the way for Friday.