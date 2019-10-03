More record highs today before a cold front tonight

Happy Thursday! The heatwave continues across the Tennessee Valley today with more record high temperatures expected.
Just like every other day this week we have started the day off with temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. We should see more sunshine and humidity combined with the heat throughout the day today. High temperatures will be into the mid to upper 90s once again and will likely break records in Huntsville and Muscle Shoals. The good news is this should be the end of the intense, record breaking heat here in North Alabama! The first of two cold fronts that will move through the Valley over the next week will come in overnight tonight, and that means some slightly “cooler” air on the way for Friday.
Don’t expect substantial change on Friday, but humidity and heat should be slightly lower, which will make it more bearable to be outside. Highs Friday through Sunday will be into the upper 80s & low 90s with lower humidity. The drought will continue the next few days, but even more good news arrives Sunday afternoon and evening as the second cold front comes through. This front will bring in rain overnight Sunday and into Monday and bring in Fall temperatures! More good news, the fall temperatures will last all week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.