$78 million in state, federal dollars provided for hospitals treating Medicaid patients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - State hospitals will receive $78 million in extra reimbursements for treating Medicaid beneficiaries.
Gov. Kay Ivey stated on Wednesday that she’s released an extra, conditional state appropriation of $22 million for Alabama Medicaid. This will allow the program to receive an additional $56 million in matching federal dollars, according to Alabama Medicaid Commissioner Staphanie Azar.
“I want to do everything I can to help our hospitals provide the services needed to keep Alabamians healthy,’’ Ivey said.
The reimbursements will be available in the 2020 fiscal year, which started Tuesday. The governor’s office said the funds will offer relief for hospitals facing financial strains, including rural hospitals and the two children’s hospitals in the state, Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham and USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital in Mobile. In the last eight years, 13 Alabama hospitals have closed, with seven of those closures in rural Alabama.
“Alabama hospitals are very grateful to the Alabama Legislature and to Governor Ivey for the additional funds made available to Medicaid for hospital services," said Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association. "While these funds will help all hospitals in our state, they will especially provide needed support to the two children’s hospitals and the rural hospitals facing severe financial strains.”
"Again, we are grateful to our state leaders for providing this much-needed financial help to Alabama’s fragile hospital environment,” said Danne Howard, executive vice president/chief policy officer for the Alabama Hospital Association. “Our hospitals are facing extreme financial challenges. In the most recent financial data available, the median total margin for all hospitals was negative, and three-fourths of all hospitals were operating in the red. For rural hospitals, the number operating in the red was 88 percent. This release of additional funding will provide an important bridge to help keep hospitals open while Alabama works to ensure all Alabamians have health insurance coverage.”
Williamson said in August Medicaid expansion is the next step to keep rural hospitals alive and that the association would continue to advocate the expansion.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.