$78 million in state, federal dollars provided for hospitals treating Medicaid patients

"Again, we are grateful to our state leaders for providing this much-needed financial help to Alabama’s fragile hospital environment,” said Danne Howard, executive vice president/chief policy officer for the Alabama Hospital Association. “Our hospitals are facing extreme financial challenges. In the most recent financial data available, the median total margin for all hospitals was negative, and three-fourths of all hospitals were operating in the red. For rural hospitals, the number operating in the red was 88 percent. This release of additional funding will provide an important bridge to help keep hospitals open while Alabama works to ensure all Alabamians have health insurance coverage.”