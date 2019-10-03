Huntsville church gives out 1,400 pounds of free chicken

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Here’s a story that will fill your heart...and your stomach.
Hope and Restoration Church in Huntsville gave away 1,400 pounds of chicken to its community.
“When we hook that chicken up to the back of the truck, I started cluckin', you hear me?” said the Rev. Jarman Leatherwood.
Leatherwood and his congregation packaged and prepared this massive quantity of chicken to hand out.
The poultry came from a good Samaritan church that wanted to remain anonymous, but its gift was in good hands.
And like loaves and fishes, the people were served.
“People have to pay for air, they have to pay for water, they have to pay for so many things. So at some point they should enjoy the blessing of not paying for chicken," Leatherwood said.
At the end of the event, roughly 300 servings of chicken had been handed out to a community that was certainly a little bit more blessed that day.
