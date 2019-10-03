Huntsville Animal Services is at capacity, free adoptions offered

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Animal Services is at capacity again and is offering free adoptions through October 12th on all adult pets.
Shelter Director Dr. Karen Sheppard went on Facebook live to help prospective adopters meet the available animals. A spokesperson for the shelter says they’ve had 82 animals arrive at the shelter this week alone.
If you can’t adopt a dog, the shelter also has a foster dog program where you can provide a temporary home to a dog until an adopter is found.
You can see all of the animals available for adoption here.
You can visit the shelter, located at 4950 Triana Boulevard, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
