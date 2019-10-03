Hollywood Police Chief releases new lip sync video

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - Hollywood Police Chief Jason Hepler is back at it with another lip sync video.
Hepler performed a lip sync rendition of Christian Rock Band Casting Crowns’ song “Nobody.” It’s been viewed more than 600,000 times since it was posted Tuesday. Chief Hepler’s police dog Athos was also featured in the video.
Chief Hepler says he picked the song because he feels the message fits his own life. He also said fans have been clamoring for another video since his last one took off.
“I’m so blessed to have been able to share my love for Christ with millions the first time and growing close to a million again this time," said Hepler.
Hepler did want to note that the video was shot off work hours and didn’t require any taxpayer dollars.
In 2018 Hepler released a video lip syncing to the song “I Can Only Imagine" and won a competition receiving $2,700. Chief Hepler donated the award money to a charity called K9s4Cops that provides police dogs to departments that can’t afford them. Hepler’s department also received a donation of bullet proofs vests from a non-profit who was impressed by his first video. Hepler also says he’s gained a lot of fans on the social media app TikTok since the original video was released.
