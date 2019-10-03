Fire near Huntsville landfill under control

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue crews are on the scene of an apparent grass fire near the city’s landfill. That’s just off Leeman Ferry Road, south of Johnson & Airport.
Fire crews started arriving on the scene around 4:20 a.m. and are working to keep the fire under control and prevent it from spreading. After about 45 minutes, the fire appeared to be under control.
There’s no word right now what caused the fire.
WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene as well, and we’ll bring you constant updates throughout the morning.
