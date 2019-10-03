Drought impacting wildlife in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The extreme heat and drought is impacting everything from water levels to vegetation.
That’s causing big problems for some of nature’s most vulnerable creatures.
Meet Bill Gates. Not that Bill Gates. But Bill Gates who works as a biologist at Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur. He’s a crackerjack when it comes to critters.
“We have deer game animals, water fowl that comes in large numbers, cranes,” said Bill Gates, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Biologist.
Just a few of the hundreds of wildlife creatures that call the refuge home, some 35,000 acres of land to roam and feed off.
These days, wildlife are having a tough time finding a food source.
Water levels are extremely low and corn fields are dried up.
Other food sources like trees bearing nuts, soybeans, and green vegetation are barren and crunchy.
Butterflies don't have a place to hang out because what's supposed to be flowers looks more like dead brush from not having sufficient rain.
Joe Anderson is a volunteer at Wheeler. He's worried about the impact the drought will have on wildlife.
“The feed for the birds is going to be limited and low,” said Joe Anderson, Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Volunteer.
Not to mention what it’s doing to the deer, bow season opens in two weeks. Gates says hunters may be a little disappointed in their kills this year.
“I expect the deer will not be as healthy this year not as heavy. The deer herd might not be as large,” said Gates.
There’s also concern that if we don’t get rain soon, wildlife could face disease from drinking dirty water.
There are several walnut trees on the property. Gates says he’s worried they may not survive if we don’t see rain soon.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.