Decatur police: Man sent, received child porn on Instagram

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A monthlong child pornography investigation has led to a man’s arrest in Decatur.
Decatur say they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on April 2. The tip said an individual within Decatur city limits was using an Instagram account to send and receive child porn.
An investigation into the cyber tip was opened, and it was confirmed that the Instagram user was sending and receiving apparent child pornography.
Investigators were able to identify the residence where the Instagram account was being accessed.
A search warrant was executed on the residence, and investigators identified the suspect as Victor Hugo Abrajan.
Abrajan was arrested Thursday and charged with dissemination of child pornography and possession of child pornography.
He was transported and booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
