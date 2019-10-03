Crime Stoppers: Suspect creates credit cards with victim’s info

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a troubling thought that someone could illegally use your credit and debit cards even though those cards are still in your wallet. Police say this is another reminder of why we all need to guard our financial information closely.
Madison police say someone used the victim’s information at different locations in Madison, including ATMs at CVS and Publix. Investigators say this man was able to create cards after getting the victim’s information, possibly through a skimming device.
Do you recognize this accused identity thief? He was last seen wearing jeans, a T-shirt and a plaid shirt. If you can help identify him, please call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
