Businesses look forward to Cecil Ashburn Drive reopening at end of October

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Progress is underway and a tentative date for reopening is set for Cecil Ashburn Drive in south Huntsville. For the last 10 months, the roadway has been closed for widening and causing nightmares for drivers and business owners.
City of Huntsville officials say contractors have an Oct. 31 deadline for a “soft opening” with one lane available in each direction.
“We’re really happy," expressed the owner of A&V seafood, Vicki Tran. "We’re counting day-by-day for it to open back but at least one lane will help a little bit.”
Tran has owned her market for 9 years. In the last 10 months that Cecil Ashburn has been closed, she says her store has seen its biggest loss.
“When the road was first closed we loss about 25 percent, and after August with the children back in school it dropped off by about 40 percent," said Tran.
A couple of doors down, Bruster’s Ice Cream saw slower service this summer. “We are hoping it will improve in the next month or so," said one employee.
Both stores say with kids back in school people aren’t driving out of their way to shop. “Before they came by once or twice a week but after the road closed they haven’t come over," stated Tran.
Through slow days, Tran remains positive that customers will return and revenue will increase.
The $18 million dollar project is expected to be complete May 2020.
