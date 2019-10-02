Zombie paintball comes to Grace Hill Farms in Athens

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Every day we are getting closer and closer to Halloween when all things scary come out.
This year at Grace Hill Farms in Athens you have a unique opportunity this Halloween!
According to our news partners at the Athens News Courier you can hop on a trailer at the farm and take part in Zombie paintball.
During a trip on the Zombie Assault Vehicle you can hunt scary targets to get you in the Halloween spirit with glow in the dark paint balls. The cost is $25 dollars!
Read more at the News Courier.
