UNA works through food pantry, state coalition to fight student hunger

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - Recognizing a rise in student hunger, the University of North Alabama has banded together with nine other universities across the state to address the issue!
Our partners at the Times Daily tell us that all nine university have been tasked to collect data on what hunger looks like for their students.
That data will then be compiled and used to come up with a statewide plan to alleviate the issue of student hunger.
Read more at the Times Daily.
