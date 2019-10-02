Cold fronts are on the way

Highs have climbed to 100 degrees in Huntsville and Muscle Shoals, beating their previous records. The ridge of high pressure giving us the brutal heat and sunshine will weaken, and there will be major changes in the weather pattern through the rest of this week into the next.
Sunshine will last through the rest of the work week. Highs will be in the mid to upper Thursday. Thursday will bring a cold front in the evening, ushering drier and cooler air into the Tennessee Valley. Friday will wrap up the week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the 60s. Mid to upper 80s last through the weekend. There is a chance for a few showers Saturday afternoon into the evening. Chances for rain are also slim on Sunday.
The next best chance for rain comes with a cold front on Monday. Monday’s cold front will be a pattern flipper, dropping temperatures and bringing welcomed rain. A good supply of wet weather is on tap for the beginning of the work week with showers and storms for the majority of the area. The rain Monday will not be a drought buster, but will still do some good. Most of Monday’s rain should be gone by the night hours.
After the cold front passes Monday, afternoon highs will dip into the 70s and lows into the 50s. There could possibly be temperatures below average. Midweek will be quiet with sunshine, but the end of next week could have a few showers.
