3 bodies found on property off Black Road in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three bodies found at a property on Black Road in the Piney Chapel community.
Deputies say they’ve been called to the home several times before, all on domestic-related issues.
They got a call for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived, they found three people dead.
Investigators say one body was found inside the home on the property, another in the garage, and the third in a shed in the backyard.
Deputies have not released the genders or identities. They also haven’t said how the people were killed or the condition they were in.
Deputies want to reiterate that this is believed to be a domestic-involved situation.
