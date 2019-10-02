New scam targeting parents of Russellville students

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Russellville Police Department is reporting a new scam.
According to the police department, scammers are calling people in the area, telling parents they are a Russellville City Schools employee and asking you to donate money to the school system.
Russellville City Schools is not asking for donations.
Police are warning you not to give out your personal or banking information over the phone.
If you get a call from one of these scammers, call Russellville police.
