Madison County commissioners announce transportation plan for fiscal 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County commissioners released their transportation plan for the next fiscal year. The plan outlines in specific detail which roads will be improved and how much everything will cost.
Madison County commissioners were the last in the state to release their plans.
Chairman Dale Strong says they take how they spend your taxpayer dollars very seriously and with so much growth they took their time coming up with this transportation plan.
Madison County commissioners approved a $4 million road budget. That money will be used to improve 20 roads here in Madison County with a combination of resurfacing, re-striping, adding reflectors and guardrails on roads including Wall Triana, Jeff Road, Zierdt Road Moores Mill Road, and Pulaski Pike.
This coming year members of the Madison County Commission are expecting to collect $2 million from the gas tax.
In 2021 that number is expected to increase to $3 million and in 2022 the gas tax is expected to bring $4 million back to Madison County to help with roads.
Commissioners are spending more money than the gas tax will provide thanks to lower interest rates.
“We’re trying to stretch every dollar and rather than just doing $2 million worth of road projects, we’re going to the bond market on behalf of the tax payers of Madison County. We’re fixing to spend 4 million dollars in the next 12 months. We’re putting phase 2 together currently and it’s going to be more exciting road projects of roads that potentially need to be 4 and 5 lane,” said Strong.
