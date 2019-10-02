Madison County Commission debating rules of new noise ordinance

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - How loud is too loud? That's the question members of the Madison County Commission are trying to answer while drafting the county's first noise ordinance.
Last year, voters in Madison County passed a noise ordinance with 65 percent of the vote asking for rules to be in place when it comes to dogs barking, fireworks going off, shots being fired, loud music, you name it, county commissioners are trying to put rules in place, but not everybody is excited about the change.
The Huntsville Dragway has been located in Toney since 1958.
When cars race, it gets really loud and drag racing enthusiasts are worried their passion, hobby and business could be forced to close with a noise ordinance.
“The drag strip has been in this area since about 1950 and recently in the past number of years there’s been more houses built out there and now the noise ordinance issue is being brought up because of the noise of the cars and everything out there, it should be grandfathered in,” said racing enthusiast Sean Chapman.
County commissioners say it’s about quality of life for everyone who lives in the county limits.
They say this race track will not be shut down, but changes will take place.
“If you have an event going on and you need a permit and you think you’re going to go past 11 o’clock and if you think you’re going to have an issue, you can come and get a permit that way we can control what’s going on and know what’s going on. We don’t want to stop things from going on, like the drag strip or things like that, that way we can work with them,” said Commissioner Phil Vandiver.
The noise ordinance doesn’t only impact the race track, it applies to everything loud. A public forum is scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Madison County Courthouse.
If you have any questions or concerns your invited to talk with the commissioners before the rules and laws involving a noise ordinance is in place.
