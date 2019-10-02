Lawmaker says gas tax increase already benefiting Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The state’s gas tax increase went into effect one month ago. And state leaders say we’re slowly starting to see money trickle to counties to use toward making road improvements.
The first phase of the state’s 10-cent tax on gasoline and diesel fuel went into effect Sept. 1. It’s part of the Rebuild Alabama Plan. Each county in the state has their wish list on how to best use the new gas tax revenue.
State Rep. Rex Reynolds says we’re already seeing progress in Madison County.
“72 east, the Rideout extension. the Mastin Lake overpass, the growth we’re seeing on 565, just those additional lanes. It’s just going to be huge and much-needed growth, and we need that kind of activity in year 2,3,4,5,6 as we see this economic development boom occur over north Alabama,” said Reynolds.
The gas tax is estimated to bring in $4 million to Madison County.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.