Huntsville City Schools counselors hosting parent outreach sessions for college scholarships

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School College Counselors will be hosting some parent outreach sessions this month to help parents learn about scholarship opportunities available for students.
The district-wide evening session will be Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m. at Lee/New Century High School Lecture Hall on Meridian Street.
Some of the daytime sessions will be at high schools such as Columbia, Grissom, Lee/New Century, Huntsville and Jemison.
