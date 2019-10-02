Huntsville City Schools counselors hosting parent outreach sessions for college scholarships

HCS Schools (Source: Huntsville City Schools Facebook)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | October 2, 2019 at 9:38 AM CDT - Updated October 2 at 9:38 AM

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - The Huntsville City School College Counselors will be hosting some parent outreach sessions this month to help parents learn about scholarship opportunities available for students.

The district-wide evening session will be Thursday, October 24 at 6 p.m. at Lee/New Century High School Lecture Hall on Meridian Street.

Some of the daytime sessions will be at high schools such as Columbia, Grissom, Lee/New Century, Huntsville and Jemison.

