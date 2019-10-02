Getting close to 100° today before cooler weather this weekend

We have tied or broken a record in Huntsville or Muscle Shoals five of the last six days and it looks like we will add two more days to that list. We’ll likely break records today again with high temperatures into the upper 90s, possible even 100-degrees! If we make 100-degrees in either Huntsville or Muscle Shoals, we would once again break the record for the hottest October day on record in each city. Humidity today won’t be as oppressive, but when you still factor that with the upper 90s we will likely see feels-like temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine as well.