Getting close to 100° today before cooler weather this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - October began yesterday and we saw the hottest day on record during the month of October across North Alabama. Sadly, that could also happen again today.
We have tied or broken a record in Huntsville or Muscle Shoals five of the last six days and it looks like we will add two more days to that list.
We’ll likely break records today again with high temperatures into the upper 90s, possible even 100-degrees!
If we make 100-degrees in either Huntsville or Muscle Shoals, we would once again break the record for the hottest October day on record in each city.
Humidity today won’t be as oppressive, but when you still factor that with the upper 90s we will likely see feels-like temperatures of 100 to 105 degrees. There will be plenty of sunshine as well.
The drought is likely to continue to worsen the next few days with no rain expected until late in the weekend.
A weak cold front will move through early on Friday which will shift the wind to the north and drop temperatures and humidity slightly, but don’t expect it to be a drastic change.
The big change will come early next week as a second cold front comes through Sunday and Monday bringing rain and much cooler air to make it finally feel like Fall!
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.