Former U.S. attorney general speaks at Huntsville GOP event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions made an appearance in Huntsville Tuesday night.
This was the second time Sessions has spoken publicly in Alabama since resigning as the country’s top law enforcer.
He was the featured keynote speaker at the 2019 Freedom Celebration hosted by the Madison County Republican Party in Huntsville. He also accepted the Freedom Award from the party.
Sessions spoke in front of about 500 people on war, immigration and the trade war with China.
Sessions was ousted almost a year ago by President Donald Trump but says he still supports him and his message for his party.
