Statewide human chain to put domestic violence prevention awareness in spotlight

By Christy Grimes | October 2, 2019 at 5:29 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 5:41 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence affects thousands of people, oftentimes in the safety of their own homes. It’s something that isn’t talked enough and a statewide event is being held to bring even more attention to domestic violence.

On Oct. 6, AshaKiran will join a statewide effort called the Human Chain Event. Attendees will join hands to form a human chain and recite a pledge against domestic violence. The free event will feature a speaker who is a survivor of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help available:

AshaKiran (Madison county): 256-509-1882

Crisis Services of North Alabama (Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Morgan counties): 256-716-1000

Harbor Haus/Victim Services of Cullman (Cullman county): 256-734-6100

Kelley’s Rainbow (Marshall, DeKalb, Cherokee counties): 256-891-0019

Safeplace (Lauderdale, Colbert, Lawrence, Franklin counties): 256-767-6210

