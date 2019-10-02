Statewide human chain to put domestic violence prevention awareness in spotlight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Domestic violence affects thousands of people, oftentimes in the safety of their own homes. It’s something that isn’t talked enough and a statewide event is being held to bring even more attention to domestic violence.
On Oct. 6, AshaKiran will join a statewide effort called the Human Chain Event. Attendees will join hands to form a human chain and recite a pledge against domestic violence. The free event will feature a speaker who is a survivor of domestic violence.
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there is help available:
AshaKiran (Madison county): 256-509-1882
Crisis Services of North Alabama (Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Morgan counties): 256-716-1000
Harbor Haus/Victim Services of Cullman (Cullman county): 256-734-6100
Kelley’s Rainbow (Marshall, DeKalb, Cherokee counties): 256-891-0019
Safeplace (Lauderdale, Colbert, Lawrence, Franklin counties): 256-767-6210
