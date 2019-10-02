East Alabama man dies from vaping related illness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is confirming Alabama’s first confirmed death related to vaping.
The name and exact location of the death isn’t being made public at this time, but a spokesman for ADPH says the victim is a male from east Alabama.
This news comes as the CDC is investigating an outbreak of injuries and deaths connected to vaping. At last word, there were more than 800 people hurt and 12 killed (not including the most recent case in Alabama). A total of 46 states are now involved. Investigators have not yet pinned down any one specific product related to the outbreak. There are 19 injuries being investigated in Alabama as of Tuesday.
The ADPH is asking anyone who sought medical care for vaping-related lung injuries to contact them as soon as possible. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “The use of any tobacco product is unsafe. While this current outbreak is being investigated, the safest option is to refrain from using any e-cigarette or vape product. Furthermore, there is no situation in which these devices should be used by pregnant women or youths.”
