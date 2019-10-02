Decatur police release revised immigration policy

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have released a revised immigration policy.
This follows an earlier policy, which caused controversy after Mayor Tab Bowling posted on Facebook his opposition to the policy approved by Police Chief Nate Allen earlier in September.
The previous policy broadly stated that Decatur officers will not go out of their way to profile or ask people for documentation regarding their immigration status.
Bowling posted his concerns, saying Decatur will not be a “sanctuary city.”
Police released a revised policy Tuesday afternoon. It is is very similar to the original but clarifies Bowling’s concerns about being a sanctuary city.
"Even in its original format, our policies and procedures have never mentioned, alluded to, or encouraged an environment conducive to a ‘sanctuary city.’ Our relentless mission is to serve the people of Decatur. Our policies reflect industry best practices and enable us to do our job to the best of our ability as a department,” said Allen.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.