Board created to rehabilitate neglected cemeteries in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Here’s some good news if you have a loved one buried in a Madison County cemetery located outside the city limits.
On Wednesday, members of the Madison County Commission agreed to create a seven-member rehabilitation authority board for cemeteries.
There are several neglected cemeteries and the goal is to make improvements and preserve the history and heritage of the community.
“The big thing is the law is clear that you can’t spent taxpayer money to rehabilitate cemeteries, so I believe that this committee will come together, set good policy,” said Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
Strong says he hopes the board members will be able to use prison labor to help with the upkeep of cemeteries.
Hope the board can try to get private donations.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.