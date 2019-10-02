ALDOT says Highway 53 widening will happen by 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF 48 News has a follow up on Highway 53 and its history of crashes.
Last week, we told you how Rep. Andy Whitt is fighting to get the road widened, but he’s running into roadblocks at the state level.
Now, the state has a response response: basically, be patient.
The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will widen another mile of the highway to four lanes between Harvest Road and Taurus Drive to improve safety. ALDOT says it will happen by late 2023
Highway 53 has earned a reputation for crashes.
“The horrid highway. That is what 53 is known as," said Ruth Nelson, who has lived off Highway 53 for 16 years. Her home is just yards away from where four lanes become two.
“A lot of people are not aware of that, and that provokes a lot of accidents," she said. “Every day when I come home from Huntsville, there will be a crash somewhere on 53.”
Whitt says he’s trying to get the road widened all the way to Ardmore. In an interview this month, he called on ALDOT to pick up the pace.
" I’m tired of burying, going to funerals, because of the results of Highway 53," Whitt said.
ALDOT sent a message that reads in part:
“Improving capacity on this corridor has been and continues to be a priority for ALDOT locally. However, we recognize that the projects to expand this road are competing for limited funding."
The department spokesman pointed to major highways on the schedule for upgrades.
ALDOT says it’s a numbers game, and the money’s going to go to the roads with the most drivers. Highway 72 has more than 20,000 drivers a day more than Highway 53.
"Chris: And interstate 565 has more than 50,000 drivers than highway 53 on any given day."
Whitt responded with this statement:
“I fully understand the large scope and cost of funding the entire project to Interstate 65, but we must begin eating this elephant one bite at a time. I’m not out there counting cars, I’m too busy dodging wrecks."
It is important to note that ALDOT says widening the road to four lanes does not guarantee safer roads. However, it says the widening of 53 that’s scheduled in the coming years will address congestion.
