US Forest Service: Drought affecting Alabama forests and animals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Mike Caylor at The Oakmulgee Ranger Station of the Talladega National Forest, "It’s a probably little drier here at the end of September than it was in Twenty-Sixteen. There’s no real moisture on the way anytime between now and the First Of December. "
Joe Smith with the U.S. Forest Service in Montgomery adds, "We're experiencing some kind of drought conditions across the whole state regardless of where you're at. "
The effects are being felt by everyone and everything.
Ranger Caylor adds, “Everything’s looking for water. If you look at the creeks anywhere you go, cross a bridge, you look down it’s muddy. There’s not a lot of water. All animals will be moving, looking for water.”
According to Ranger Smith, “As the drought increases we start seeing more effects which compound other effects. Animals are starting to look for different cover. We’re start in to see diseased animals.”
And the problems will only get worse according to Ranger Caylor.
“You’ve got Deer Season, Bow Season, will be here in two weeks. That’s a people risk," said Caylor. "You know the dropped cigarette, the chain dragging behind a truck. Whatever. Any of those things can start a fire right now.”
