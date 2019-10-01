Record heat lingers but cold fronts are in sight

A weak cold front will come through Thursday evening and will knock down the humidity and temps will cool into the middle 80s Friday through Sunday. The next cold front on Monday will pack more of a punch and be part of a pattern change. Our first taste of fall is coming. The front will come through late Sunday into Monday and will bring widespread rain showers and with highs in the 70s. Lows will fall into the low to middle 50s. 1-3 inches of needed rainfall will be possible through Tuesday.